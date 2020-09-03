6 top nursing stories of the summer

Stories about nurses on the front lines captured readers' attention this summer, along with leadership advice and the legal ramifications some have had to face.

Below are six of the top nursing stories this summer, compiled by Becker's:

Ohio board suspends licenses of 2 nurses linked to Mount Carmel patient deaths. The Ohio Board of Nursing suspended the licenses of two nurses in connection to 2018 patient deaths at Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System.

Behind every RN is a nurse manager: 4 tips for these leaders during the pandemic. A recent Nursing Management article outlined several leadership tips for nurse managers.

'It's an insult': Nurses from South, West say many there doubt COVID-19 threat. Some nurses who volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients in New York City are returning to friends and family in the South and West who underestimate the pandemic's severity.

Nurse imposter treated multiple children in Georgia without license. A woman was arrested after allegedly impersonating a nurse in Georgia.

COVID-19 taking toll as more healthcare staff contract virus, Texas nurse says. Stress among healthcare professionals is rising as COVID-19 cases surge and more healthcare workers contract the virus.

Nursing schools seeing more applicants since pandemic. Some nursing schools are seeing an uptick in applications, which may be due to the pandemic.

