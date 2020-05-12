8 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits were reported since April 1, beginning with the most recent.

1. Bankrupt rural hospitals suing feds to access loans to cover payroll

A growing number of financially troubled companies, including rural hospitals, are suing the Small Business Administration for blocking bankrupt companies from accessing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

2. Judge approves $8.9M settlement for Banner Health data breach

Phoenix-based Banner Health will pay $8.9 million to end claims from a 2016 data breach that exposed personal information of 2.9 million patients.

3. Steward Health Care must pay $10.2M to scientist who lost her lab

Steward Health Care must pay $10.2 million to a scientist who lost her lab after a series of actions taken by the Dallas-based hospital operator, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled April 28.

4. Virginia health system, physician group pay $9M to settle false billing claims

Centra Health and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat and Plastic Surgery, both in Lynchburg, Va., agreed to pay $9.3 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act and state fraud laws.

5. Family sues Seattle Children's over mold in ORs; child still hospitalized

The parents of a hospitalized infant filed a lawsuit against Seattle Children's Hospital April 14, claiming negligence after their son's heart was infected with mold at the hospital.

6. New York nurses union sues state, hospitals alleging dangerous working conditions

The New York State Nurses Association filed three lawsuits against the state and two hospitals, alleging they failed to provide adequate protections for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

7. Tennessee hospital settles false billing allegations

Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., agreed to settle False Claims Act allegations for $1.7 million.

8. Texas hospital claims Aetna owes $12M in unpaid billings

Knox County Hospital District in Knox City, Texas, is seeking millions in billings it claims Aetna hasn't paid the hospital since June 2018.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

West Virginia hospital owner, former employees settle wage dispute

Feds charge Georgia man with orchestrating COVID-19 billing fraud scheme

DOJ sets up process to report coronavirus fraud













© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.