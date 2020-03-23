DOJ sets up process to report coronavirus fraud

The Department of Justice set up a centralized process for people to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19, the DOJ said March 20.

Attorney General William Barr had previously directed all U.S. attorneys to prioritize fraud schemes related to the coronavirus. Fraudulent behavior related to COVID-19 that the department is looking for includes selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC and the World Health Organization.

People can report suspected COVID-19 fraud by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing the center at disaster@leo.gov.

