From a medical device maker settling a False Claims Act lawsuit to nurses suing the city of San Francisco for overtime pay, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Medtronic will pay $9.2M settlement over alleged kickbacks to neurosurgeon

Minneapolis-based Medtronic, a medical device maker, agreed to pay more than $9.2 million to resolve allegations that it made improper payments to a neurosurgeon in South Dakota.

2. Patient sues Loma Linda University Medical Center after tussle with security officers

A patient is suing Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center over a 2018 incident in which several hospital security guards allegedly tackled the man to the floor and rendered him unconscious.

3. San Francisco nurses sue city over staffing, overtime pay

Nurses who work at San Francisco's public hospitals and clinics are suing the city, alleging facilities are understaffed and employees are required to complete overtime work without overtime pay.

4. Pennsylvania nursing home faces suit after COVID-19 outbreak that's killed 73 residents

The families of 15 current and former residents at Beaver, Pa.-based Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center filed an Oct. 21 lawsuit against the nursing home, claiming it inadequately responded to a COVID-19 outbreak that's been linked to 73 deaths at the facility.

5. Judge dismisses legal challenge of New York hospital's $480M expansion

New York Supreme Court Justice Bernadette Clark dismissed a lawsuit against Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System over its $480 million expansion project.

6. Walmart pre-emptively sues US as part of opioid litigation battle

Walmart sued the Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration in anticipation of upcoming civil lawsuits against the retail giant for its pharmacies' opioid dispensing practices.

7. 3 cities sue Trump over threats to cut COVID-19 aid, other funding

New York City, Portland, Ore., and Seattle, three cities deemed "anarchist jurisdictions" by President Donald Trump, are suing the Trump administration over threats to cut federal funding.

