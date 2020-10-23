New York physician on opioid task force faces felony drug charges

William Spencer, MD, a physician, Suffolk County (N.Y.) legislator and a member of an opioid task force, is facing felony drug charges, according to ABC News.

Dr. Spencer was arrested Oct. 20 in a strip mall parking lot while allegedly attempting to exchange drugs for sex. The arrest occurred after the physician allegedly texted an undercover police officer.

"He was caught in the act of attempting to sell oxycodone for sex with whom he believed to be a prostitute," said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, acording to CBS New York.

Dr. Spencer was released without bail on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty to drug sale and possession charges. He is due back in court Feb. 26, according to ABC News.



