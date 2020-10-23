Patient sues Loma Linda University Medical Center after tussle with security officers

A patient is suing Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center over a 2018 incident in which several hospital security guards allegedly tackled the man to the floor and rendered him unconscious, reports KTLA.

Jesse Simpson was at the hospital in October 2018 for a follow-up appointment after having neck surgery. His attorney Daniel Balaban said the incident occurred when Mr. Simpson, who is homeless, tried to visit the hospital's pharmacy to refill a prescription. Security footage shows several security guards take Mr. Simpson down to the ground in the hospital's lobby.

Mr. Simpson went unconscious during the incident, and nurses had to wake him up with smelling salts, according to the lawsuit. The suit also claims his neck was reinjured during the incident, and he was readmitted to the hospital for four days, reports KTLA.

The lawsuit names Loma Linda University Medical Center and Allied Universal Security Services, the security company that provided the guards, as defendants.

Mr. Simpson has since been acquitted of trespassing and battery charges related to the incident.

Loma Linda University Medical Center told CBS Los Angeles it could not comment on pending litigation.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Loma Linda University Medical Center for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

