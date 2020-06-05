5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From a Georgia health system facing a lawsuit related to a data breach to an employee suing a South Carolina health system for discrimination, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Physicians add allegations to sexual harassment lawsuit against Yale anesthesiologist

Six female physicians, who filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against a Yale University anesthesiologist and professor in March, amended their complaint with additional allegations.

2. Physician sues California hospital, claims she was suspended for posting video

An OB-GYN is suing St. Joseph Hospital of Orange (Calif.) over her suspension that occurred after she posted a video online in March about other healthcare workers not socially distancing.

3. Lawsuit alleges health system maintained PHI 'in a reckless manner' ahead of breach

Atlanta-based pediatric health system Aveanna Healthcare is facing a lawsuit related to a 2019 data breach that affected 166,000-plus patients.

4. Prisma Health employee sues network, alleges racial and sexual discrimination

A Prisma Health employee in South Carolina filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging workplace racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, retaliation and defamation.

5. Pharmacy chains helped fuel opioid crisis, complaint alleges

A complaint filed by two Ohio counties in federal court in Cleveland on May 27 alleges five retail pharmacy chains facilitated the opioid crisis as distributors of the highly addictive drugs.

