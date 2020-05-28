Healthcare billing fraud: 6 latest lawsuits, settlements

From a Tennessee hospital settling false billing allegations to a Michigan physician accused of submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare for treatments that weren't provided, here are the six healthcare billing fraud cases that made headlines since March 1.

1. Seattle physician, clinics settle false billing allegations

A physician and clinic owner in Seattle reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to resolve an investigation into alleged False Claims Act violations.

2. Michigan physician charged in healthcare billing scheme

A physician in Michigan's Macomb County faces charges for allegedly attempting to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims for varicose vein and vitamin C treatments that weren't delivered or medically necessary.

3. Virginia health system, physician group pay $9M to settle false billing claims

Centra Health and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat and Plastic Surgery, both in Lynchburg, Va., agreed to pay $9.3 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act and state fraud laws.

4. Tennessee hospital settles false billing allegations

Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., agreed to settle False Claims Act allegations for $1.7 million.

5. 2 Connecticut physicians settle false claims allegations for $4.9M

Husband-and-wife physician partners Crispin Abarientos, MD, and Antonieta Abarientos, MD, agreed to pay $4.9 million to resolve false claims allegations involving fraudulent prescription claims and double-billing.

6. Nursing home chain settles false billing allegations for $9.5M

Diversicare Health Services agreed to pay a $9.5 million settlement to resolve improper billing allegations for Medicare rehabilitation therapy services.

