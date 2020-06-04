Physicians add allegations to sexual harassment lawsuit against Yale anesthesiologist

Six female physicians, who filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against a Yale University anesthesiologist and professor in March, have amended their complaint with additional allegations.

The original suit alleges Manuel Lopes Fontes, MD, former division chief of cardiac anesthesiology at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and director of clinical research for the anesthesiology department at Yale School of Medicine, also in New Haven, acted inappropriately with the six female anesthesiologists he supervised. It also alleges he retaliated against them when they rejected him.

Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital are also named as defendants in the suit, and the plaintiffs allege no "meaningful action" was taken against Dr. Fontes, despite multiple complaints.

In the updated complaint, the women allege more instances of sexual harassment, including an incident where Dr. Fontes became inebriated during a work-related dinner and forcibly kissed two of the plaintiffs on the lips. One of the women also alleges that Yale further retaliated against her after the lawsuit was initially filed by not allowing her to volunteer in the hospital's COVID-19 response by providing telehealth consultations.

After the initial suit was filed, NBC News obtained a statement from a Yale University spokesperson that said the university "took appropriate action" when the women complained about Dr. Fontes, though none of the women filed a formal complaint.

Yale has yet to respond to Becker's request for comment on the new allegations in the amended suit. Becker's will update the article when more information becomes available.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

Fired Washington ER physician sues PeaceHealth, TeamHealth; seeks reinstatement

Former Pennsylvania health system COO pleads guilty in $1.3M fraud scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.