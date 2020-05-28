Former Pennsylvania health system COO pleads guilty in $1.3M fraud scheme

The former COO of Butler (Pa.) Health System and her husband pleaded guilty this week to federal fraud and tax charges, according to the U.S. Justice Deparment.

Stephanie Roskovski pleaded guilty May 27 to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return. Her husband, Scott A. Roskovski, pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of filing a false income tax return and one count of submitting a false loan application to a bank.

The guilty pleas stem from charges of defrauding Butler of more than $1.3 million from 2011 through December 2017. The couple used Ms. Roskovski's corporate credit card for personal expenses, including vacations, home renovations and the purchase and operation of a motocross track, and submitted falsified reimbursement requests to Butler claiming the purchases were business-related, the Justice Department said.

Ms. Roskovski and her husband were indicted in April 2019 on several charges, including embezzlement, mail fraud and money-laundering. In May 2019, the couple was indicted on additional charges of tax fraud and evasion. The Justice Department said the two did not report the fraud proceeds as income on their annual income tax returns and submitted a materially false loan application to refinance the motocross business and buy a bulldozer.

Sentencing for the couple is scheduled for October.

