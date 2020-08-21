13 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a union suing a major for-profit hospital operator to a Cincinnati-based health system settling Medicare fraud allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. UC Health settles Medicare fraud allegations

Cincinnati-based UC Health agreed to pay $3.1 million to settle Medicare fraud allegations.

2. Health insurer fired exec over medical issues, lawsuit claims

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Doctors HealthCare Plans and its CEO allegedly violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing an immunocompromised executive over medical issues.

3. Union sues HCA California hospital, accused of facilitating spread of COVID-19

A union representing 1,190 workers at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital sued the facility, alleging it recklessly facilitated COVID-19 spread, increasing the likelihood of patients, employees, visitors and community would be infected.The suit also named the hospital's parent company, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, as a defendant.

4. Centene underpaid physicians affiliated with TeamHealth, court says

Centene Corp. and its subsidiaries underpaid a group of emergency room physicians who are part of TeamHealth, according to an Aug. 18 verdict.

5. West Virginia sues CVS, Walmart over opioid epidemic

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed separate lawsuits against CVS and Walmart Aug. 18, claiming the companies helped create the state's opioid crisis.

6. US sues Teva for alleged MS drug kickback scheme

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Aug. 18, alleging the Israeli drugmaker illegally funneled $300 million worth of Medicare copayments for its multiple sclerosis drug through two charitable organizations that claim to be independent.

7. Judge blocks HHS from rolling back nondiscrimination rules: 5 things to know

A federal judge Aug. 17 blocked HHS from rolling back protections for transgender patients under the ACA.

8. UPMC secures win in antitrust case

UPMC secured its win in an antitrust lawsuit that accused the Pittsburgh-based health system of anticompetitive behavior in its workers' compensation cost business.

9. 49 states file $2.15 trillion opioid epidemic lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma is being sued for $2.15 trillion by 49 states, Washington, D.C., and various U.S. territories for its role in the opioid crisis.

10. OB-GYN practice countersues Prisma Health, alleges 'deteriorating' care quality and 'abysmal' conditions

Nine obstetricians and gynecologists say they were forced to leave Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health due to "deteriorating" care quality and persistent safety issues at the system's Baptist Hospital.

11. Humana's antitrust claims against '97,500%' Mallinckrodt price hike advance

Antitrust claims filed by Humana against Mallinckrodt over price hikes the pharmaceutical company made on an anti-inflammatory drug can advance, a federal judge said Aug. 14.

12. Texas health agency faces lawsuit for rationing hepatitis C drugs

Texas Medicaid enrollees filed a lawsuit against the state's health and human services commission, claiming the agency rations hepatitis C treatments to save money.

13. Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit over malware attack dismissed

On Aug. 13, a judge dismissed a Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit against Nuance Communications over a 2017 malware attack.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.