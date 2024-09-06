Workday inks deals with 5 health systems

Five health systems signed on with Workday in the second quarter of 2024, continuing the software company's growth into healthcare.

"Healthcare providers are facing incredible challenges: supply chain issues, staffing shortages, and the growing need to provide truly patient-centered care," said John Kravitz, vice president and head of healthcare at Workday (and former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger), in a Sept. 5 statement. "To meet these challenges, they urgently need to update their data and technology systems."

The following health systems selected or deployed Workday's financial, human capital and supply chain management platforms in Q2:

Selected

Reid Health (Richmond, Ind.)

Waverly (Iowa) Health Center

Deployed

Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Phelps Health (Rolla, Mo.)

SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (Juneau)