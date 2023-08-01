UConn Health + CVS' Signify Health team up on value-based care

Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health is partnering with CVS Health subsidiary Signify Health on value-based care.

The academic medical center will join Signify Health's national ACO, collaborating with a network of physician groups to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs for traditional Medicare beneficiaries, according to a July 31 UConn news release.

Signify Health has collaborated with other health systems on value-based care and population health, including Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings and Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne. CVS bought the company in March for $8 billion.

