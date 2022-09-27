MercyOne partners with Signify Health to advance rural value-based care

Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne has partnered with Signify Health to help manage risk-based payment arrangements and total costs of care for Iowa Medicare patients.

Under the partnership, MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization will participate in a 2023 accountable care organization with Signify Health, according to a Sept. 26 news release.

MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization will use Signify Health's in-home services, data and technology infrastructure to work with independent providers in an accountable care collaborative. The aim is to help accountable care organizations minimize the statistical variance of savings and losses, as well as advance rural-based primary care in Iowa.

"MercyOne PHSO providers are committed to providing high quality healthcare and improving cost savings by advancing value-based care," said Derek Novak, president of MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization. "Signify Health is a trusted collaborator that will help us continue to prepare our rural partners for risk-based payment."

The partnership comes a few weeks after CVS Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Signify Health for $8 billion.