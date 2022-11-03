Ochsner Ventures: 6 things to know

Ochsner Ventures, the venture capital arm of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, invests in emerging companies, helps develop businesses, and collaborates with partners around the country that have a common aim of improving healthcare.

Here are six other things to know about Ochsner Ventures:

1. It was founded in 2021.

2. Aimee Quirk is CEO of Ochsner Ventures, while Charlotte Piper is director and Alex Wendling is strategic investment manager.

3. Ochsner Ventures has a stake in personal protective equipment manufacturer SafeSource Direct.

4. Ochsner Ventures partnered with other organizations to host the inaugural Innovation: Health Conference in August in Shreveport, La.

5. Ochsner Health co-led a $3 million funding round Oct. 13 for biotech company Obatala Sciences.

6. Ochsner Health invested in a seed funding round Oct. 26 for Hippo Technologies, a virtual care company focused on increasing access to specialty care in rural areas.