Northwell, Cedars-Sinai + 2 more health systems installing AI platforms

Health systems in Nevada, Louisiana, California and New York are taking advantage of the power of artificial intelligence to simplify workflows and connect patients with care.
Here are four health systems installing AI-based platforms that Becker's has reported on since July 17:
- New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is rolling out a GPT-based model that will help clinicians answer emails in August.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health partnered with Aidoc to install an AI-powered clinical workflow platform.
- Reno, Nev.-based, partnered with a vendor that uses AI to help assist its virtual nursing program.
- Los Angeles-based Cedar-Sinai is planning to adopt an AI-powered chatbot developed by K Health to help steer patients to the right level of care.