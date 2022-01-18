How 10 health systems are spending innovation investment dollars

Here is a list of investments health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts since Jan. 10.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente participated in a $110 million funding round for "hospital-at-home" company Medically Home.





OSF Ventures, the innovation investment arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, launched a $100 million fund to invest in digital health products and services.