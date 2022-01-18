How 10 health systems are spending innovation investment dollars

Here is a list of investments health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts since Jan. 10.

  • Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente participated in a $110 million funding round for "hospital-at-home" company Medically Home.

  • OSF Ventures, the innovation investment arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, launched a $100 million fund to invest in digital health products and services.
  • New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center participated in a $200 million funding round for Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman.

  • Cleveland Clinic and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare participated in a $50 million funding round for blockchain health firm Avaneer Health.

  • ​​Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Kaiser Permanente participated in a $50 million funding round for DexCare, a digital health company Providence created in 2016 and has since spun off.

