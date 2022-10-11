Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black joins private equity firm

Former Allscripts CEO Paul Black has signed on to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners as a consultant for its healthcare investment group.

In the new role, Mr. Black, who led the EHR vendor for 10 years before stepping down in May, will help source deals, do due diligence for potential investments and develop new relationships with founders and management teams across healthcare. He was also previously COO of Cerner for more than a decade.

"THL's thesis-driven approach and dedicated focus on healthcare IT has enabled it to work with unique companies across the healthcare landscape," Mr. Black said in the Oct. 11 company news release. "I am pleased to join such an exceptional team and look forward to advancing the firm's strategy."