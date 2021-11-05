7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships: Northwell, Cedars-Sinai & more 

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Amazon is launching a new skill for its Alexa voice assistant that will let hospital clinicians call and "drop in" on patients without physically entering their rooms. Hospitals including Boston Children's Hospital, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare and Houston Methodist will deploy the new Alexa capability to select properties.

2. SciTech Scity, a science and technology innovation campus in New Jersey, is teaming up with Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, to launch a simulation facility focused on the future of digital health and hospitals in Jersey City.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and startup studio Aegis Ventures formed a joint venture to launch artificial intelligence companies that address healthcare equity, costs and quality.

4. UC Davis Health in California is partnering with the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity to name and help cultivate several health-centered exhibits showcasing medical technologies.

5. UMass Amherst, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital are partnering to develop the Massachusetts artificial intelligence and technology center for connected care in aging and Alzheimer's disease.

6. Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals — which has 150 hospitals, outpatient centers and primary care facilities — is deploying artificial intelligence company Interactions' AI-powered virtual assistant to schedule appointments.

7. The Algorithmic Bias Initiative — founded in November 2019 at the University of Chicago — has brought together experts in healthcare and technology to address biases in medical artificial intelligence tools, the university said Nov. 3 in a post on its website.