UMass, Mass General & Brigham and Women's to lead $20M AI center

UMass Amherst, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital are partnering to develop the Massachusetts artificial intelligence and technology center for connected care in aging and Alzheimer's disease.
Four notes:
- The artificial intelligence center plans to improve at-home care for older adults and patients with Alzheimer's disease by developing advanced technology that can provide the substantial support these patients need while living at home, according to a Nov. 1 news release. It will be housed at UMass Amherst and will leverage expertise, patient cohorts and resources from partners around Massachusetts.
- The center will also include Waltham, Mass.-based Brandeis University and Boston-based Northeastern University
- "MassAITC is designed to be a research accelerator," said Benjamin Marlin, MassAITC's associate director. "One of the center's goals is to take work that is still in the lab and transition it toward the field so that it can actually support care and make a measurable change in people's lives."
- The National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, is backing the center with a grant totaling $20 million over five years.