6 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Six recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:

1. Microsoft and telehealth provider Babylon are teaming up to use artificial intelligence and cloud computing to explore opportunities to increase their health IT offerings. For the initial step in the collaboration, Babylon's digital health offerings will be added to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

2. Google's parent company, Alphabet, launched Isomorphic Labs, which will use AI to accelerate drug discovery.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Apple partnered to deploy an iPad app called T6 that provides medical professionals trauma care insights in real time.

4. GV, Google's venture capital arm, led a $30 million series B funding round for Infinitus Systems, which automates phone calls from healthcare providers to payers.

5. Hilton's U.S. employees who are enrolled in a corporate health plan will have access to Amazon Care in 2022. Hilton employees will have free access to text chats with Amazon Care while video or home visits with providers will carry a small fee.

6. Amazon partnered with clinical communication platform Vocera Communications to develop a HIPAA-eligible Alexa skill for hospitals. The capability lets patients submit voice requests to their clinics via the voice assistant device.