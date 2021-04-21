AMA innovation arm spins out clinical research connection platform: 4 details

SiteBridge Research, which aims to make clinical trials more accessible to patients, is the newest spinout company of Health2047, the American Medical Association's innovation enterprise.

Four things to know:

1. SiteBridge developed its "Trial-in-a-Box" platform, which offers access to clinical research training, resources and support to reduce administrative burdens for physicians.

2. Manesh Patel, MD, chief of the cardiology and clinical pharmacology divisions at Duke University School of Medicine, founded SiteBridge.

3. SiteBridge hosts a national site network of small and community practices, which are typically left out of clinical research, according to an April 21 news release.

4. SiteBridge is Health2047's sixth spinout company; the innovation arm unveiled its most recent spinout, Emergence Healthcare Group, on April 12.

