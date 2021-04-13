AMA innovation arm spins out health IT practice management company: 4 notes

Health2047, the American Medical Association's innovation enterprise, on April 12 unveiled its latest spinout company: Emergence Healthcare Group, a turnkey practice management and health IT group for independent practices.

Four things to know:

1. Emergence Healthcare's turnkey practice management platform lets physicians launch and manage new practices and perform administrative responsibilities including finding, designing and maintaining clinic space to hiring, training and managing non-clinical workers.

2. The platform offers day-to-day administrative management systems for EHR; billing, collections and revenue cycle; marketing and advertising; reporting and analytics; and customer service.

3. The new spinout comes as administrative responsibilities for physicians are increasing. Administrative tasks have grown to take up more than 20 percent of a physician's time and more than 50 percent of revenue, according to the AMA's news release.

4. Emergence Healthcare Group is Health2047's fifth spinout company.

