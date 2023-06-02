4 investments from Mayo

Noah Schwartz

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is one the most notable health systems in the country and has a large investment arm to match.

Here are four investments from Mayo that Becker's has covered:

  1. Mayo joined in on a $15 million strategic funding round for augmented reality company MediView XR.

  2. The health system participated in a $7.7 million series A funding round for clinical artificial intelligence company Lucem Health.

  3. Mayo joined in on a $3.6 million seed round for augmented reality startup Healium.

  4. The health system helped launch the virtual fertility company Turtle Health with a $5.4 million funding round.

