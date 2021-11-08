11 companies Optum & 3 health system venture arms invested in during 2021

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Optum Ventures, Providence Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Ascension Ventures have led or joined nearly a dozen funding rounds since the start of 2021 focused on mental health, virtual care and technology-powered optimization.
Below are 11 funding rounds for healthcare startups backed by health systems or Optum this year:
- Optum Ventures participated in a $100 million Series B funding round for Calibrate, a telemedicine platform for metabolic health.
- Optum Ventures led a $26 million funding round for mental health and wellness company Rey. The funding is expected to help Rey expand its consumer reach.
- Providence Ventures, the innovation arm of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, expanded its partnership with clinical decision support platform RxRevu. Providence made a new financial investment in RxRevu so the company could expand its decision-support capabilities and product portfolio.
- Optum Ventures participated in a $30 million Series C funding round for Caresyntax, a digital surgery platform. The funding will be used to continue developing its surgery platform and data solutions.
- Optum Ventures joined a $50 million Series C funding round for Alma, a network of mental healthcare providers. The investment is expected to enable Alma to expand across the nation.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures participated in a $65 million funding round for Vesta Healthcare, a digital health and clinical provider group platform.
- Optum Ventures participated in a $33 million Series B funding round for Ultromics, a health technology firm that specializes in artificial intelligence. The funding round was led by Blue Cross Blue Shield's venture arm, Blue Venture Fund.
- St. Louis-based Ascension Ventures joined a $140 million Series B funding round for Strive Health, a health tech company providing kidney care. The funding round was led by Google parent company Alphabet's venture fund, CapitalG.
- GV, formerly Google Ventures, led a $72 million Series B funding round for pediatric behavioral health company Brightline. Optum Ventures participated in the funding round.
- Cigna Ventures and Humana led a $37.5 million Series C funding round for AI-powered healthcare navigation platform Buoy Health. Optum Ventures participated in the funding round.
- St. Louis-based insurer Centene led an $18 million Series B funding round for Diameter Health, a data optimization company focused on interoperability for healthcare organizations. Optum Ventures and LRV Health participated in the funding round.