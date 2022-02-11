4 recent hospital-union contract agreements

The following hospital-union agreements have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 25:

1. Strike averted at Pennsylvania hospital

Washington (Pa.) Hospital has avoided a strike with a new contract approved by workers, according to a Feb. 10 union statement. The three-year agreement covers about 300 service and maintenance hospital employees represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania.

2. Geisinger nurses approve labor deal with raises, mental health days

Registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre have approved a three-year contract with Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. The contract, approved Feb. 2, covers more than 700 SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania members at both Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based facilities, according to a union news release.

3. NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital nurses approve 1st labor deal

Nurses at Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital voted overwhelmingly Feb. 1 to approve a first union contract at the hospital, according to the union that represents them. The agreement covers about 250 nurses at NYP-Hudson Valley, who had been without a contract since joining the New York State Nurses Association in December 2018.

4. Catholic Health's Kenmore Mercy service, plant workers agree to new contracts

Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital — part of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health — and United Food & Commercial Workers Union District Local One have agreed to new contracts for service and plant operations associates at the hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's. One contract, ratified Dec. 28, covers service associates, including nurse attendants, food service attendants, facility service attendants and pharmacy technicians. The other, ratified Jan. 14, covers stationary engineers, electricians, plumbers, maintenance and HVAC mechanics, and painters/plasterers.



