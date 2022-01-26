Catholic Health's Kenmore Mercy service, plant workers agree to new contracts

Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital — part of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health — and United Food & Commercial Workers Union District Local One have agreed to new contracts for service and plant operations associates at the hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

One contract, ratified Dec. 28, covers service associates, including nurse attendants, food service attendants, facility service attendants and pharmacy technicians. The other, ratified Jan. 14, covers stationary engineers, electricians, plumbers, maintenance and HVAC mechanics, and painters/plasterers.

"We are very pleased we were able to quickly put together these contract packages that recognize the amazing work these associates do every day, while providing competitive improvements that will make a difference in the quality of care and staff retention at Kenmore Mercy Hospital," Walt Ludwig, hospital president, said in a news release.

The contract covering service associates will expire April 30, 2024, while the plant operations contract runs through Jan. 15, 2026.









