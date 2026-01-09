Nurses call off strikes at 3 HSA Florida hospitals

Registered nurses at three Healthcare Systems of America hospitals in South Florida have called off planned one-day strikes after reaching a new labor contract, the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United said in a Jan. 8 news release.

The strikes — originally scheduled for Jan. 9 — were a response to ongoing contract negotiations focused on safe staffing measures, the union said.

“We were ready to show HSA management that we are serious about safe staffing with our strike,” Lazaro Garcia, RN, said in the release. “Safely staffing every unit on every shift is the number one way to improve patient care and working conditions at our hospitals. We’re glad to have safe staffing measures in this new deal.”

The union represents more than 1,000 nurses combined at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables. Nurses at the three facilities will soon vote on ratifying the new contract.

Healthcare Systems of America operates a network of hospitals across Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Becker’s has reached out to HSA for comment and will update this story if a response is received.