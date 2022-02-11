Strike averted at Pennsylvania hospital

Washington (Pa.) Hospital has avoided a strike with a new contract approved by workers, according to a Feb. 10 union statement.

The three-year agreement covers about 300 workers represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, including dietary and environmental service workers, maintenance persons and other support staff.

It includes pay increases and healthcare benefits, as well as other efforts to support worker retention and recruitment, according to the union.

"Because of the solidarity of the bargaining committee and the entire membership, the workers were able to come to an agreement that moves everyone forward," SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania stated in a news release. "The goal was always to reach a fair settlement with the hospital, and the union is proud to say we've done so."

The agreement was reached after workers authorized a strike.

In a statement shared with the Observer-Reporter, the hospital praised the agreement, saying it "affirms Washington Health System's mission of providing great patient care for the community while supporting our team members by providing them with a very competitive wage and benefit package."

The new contract runs through January 2025. The previous contract expired Jan. 31.











