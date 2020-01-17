Northwell acquires oncology practice

Northwell Health has acquired Queens Medical Associates, a New York-based oncology practice with seven locations, according to QNS.com.

Queens Medical Associates is staffed with eight physicians specializing in medical oncology, hematology and supportive oncology. It also employs pharmacists, registered nurses, physician assistants, nurse navigators and financial counselors. The staff speaks more than 30 languages, according to the report.

The physicians will join more than 4,000 who are part of Northwell's medical group, Physician Partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Queens Medical Associates as our newest medical oncology and hematology practice into the Northwell family," said Richard Barakat, MD, physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. "For decades, QMA’s highly regarded physicians and staff have provided top-notch cancer services to patients in the diverse communities they serve."

