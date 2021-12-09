Hospital M&A update: 7 recent deals, called-off partnerships

Seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or called off since Nov. 22:

1. Atlantic Health System acquires majority stake in CentraState

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., finalized its agreement to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

2. Tower Health to close 2 Pennsylvania hospitals after terminating deal

Tower Health will close two of its hospitals in Pennsylvania after calling off a proposed deal to sell them to a Texas-based turnaround firm.

3. City of Hope to acquire Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer research and treatment organization, announced Dec. 8 it will acquire Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a national network of oncology hospitals and outpatient care centers.

4. Arizona hospital backs out of potential LifePoint partnership

Nonprofit Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center will not move ahead with an affiliation with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and said it will explore other options to better meet the needs of the community.

5. HCA Healthcare acquires Texas rehab hospital

El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, renaming it the Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.

6. Appalachian Regional Healthcare adds 14th hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalized its acquisition of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky.

7. California hospital seeks OK to join Keck Medicine of USC

Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California is seeking approval to join Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC, the organizations said Nov. 22.