Arizona hospital backs out of potential LifePoint partnership

Nonprofit Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center will not move ahead with an affiliation with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and said it will explore other options to better meet the needs of the community.

The hospital first began exploring the deal with LifePoint Health in June, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

Area residents previously voiced concerns over the merger, saying joining a for-profit system could mean less money flowing into the community.

"Our board entered into this partnership search knowing that we were in a sound position to find the right partner," Woody Martin, chairman of the medical center's board, said in the release. "LifePoint shared our deep commitment to keep quality care local. While there were many positive attributes that would have come from this joint venture, at the end of day we determined that the timing and details needed to move this forward were not in the best interest of our hospital and the needs of our community."