California hospital seeks OK to join Keck Medicine of USC

Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California is seeking approval to join Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC, the organizations said Nov. 22.

The two organizations submitted a signed agreement to the California attorney general's office for regulatory review.



Under the proposed deal, Methodist Hospital would join Keck Medicine's clinical enterprise and would be renamed USC Arcadia Hospital.

"We look forward to welcoming USC Arcadia Hospital to our health system," said Carol Folt, PhD, president of USC. "This new affiliation will bring our medical enterprise to the San Gabriel Valley, while welcoming outstanding doctors, nurses and administrative staff to the Trojan family. As one united team, we will be able to deliver groundbreaking treatments and compassionate care more broadly in the region — and improve health and well-being for even more individuals."