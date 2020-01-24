Hospital M&A update: 7 latest deals

Seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or advanced since Jan. 14:

1. 4 Chicago hospitals to unite, form single healthcare system

Four hospitals on Chicago's South Side have signed a nonbinding agreement to form a single integrated healthcare system.

2. Nicklaus Children's to sell Miami Medical Center

Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital plans to divest Miami Medical Center two years after purchasing it for $88 million.

3. McCready Hospital to join Peninsula Regional Health

The Maryland Healthcare Commission granted final approval for Cristfield, Md.-based McCready Health to join Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System.

4. Northwell acquires oncology practice

Northwell Health has acquired Queens Medical Associates, a New York-based oncology practice with seven locations.

5. Mayo Regional, Northern Light Health merger gets state approval

Mayo Regional Hospital received approval from the state of Maine to join Northern Light Health, a nine-hospital system in Brewer, Maine.

6. Partners HealthCare inks deal with One Medical to expand primary care

Boston-based Partners HealthCare, which is rebranding to Mass General Brigham, is expanding its primary care presence through a partnership with One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics.

7. Jefferson Health explores joint venture to fuel ambulatory growth

Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health plan to launch a joint venture with Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower, a real estate investment firm, as part of a strategy to better manage aging patients' social determinants of health and grow their ambulatory care network.

