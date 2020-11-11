Direct primary care provider acquires 230 clinics, changes name

Paladina Health, a Denver-based direct primary care provider, recently acquired 230 clinics and changed its name to Everside Health, according to a Nov. 10 news release.

Paladina changed its name to Everside after completing the acquisition of Charlotte, N.C.-based Healthstat's 230 clinics. Everside now operates 350 health clinics in 32 states and has partnerships with several health systems, including Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and St. Louis-based SSM Health.

The company said it will complete the rollout of the new name and brand in the first quarter of next year.



