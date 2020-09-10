Prevalence of burnout among surgical residents depends on its definition, study finds

Multiple definitions of burnout can make it more challenging to assess its prevalence among general surgery residents, a new study suggests.

The study, published Sept. 9 in JAMA Surgery, surveyed 6,956 U.S. general surgery residents about burnout symptoms, thoughts of attrition, and suicidal thoughts during the past year.

Overall, researchers found burnout prevalence estimates varied from 3.2 percent to 91.4 percent, depending on the burnout definition.

A total of 2,329 residents, or 38.6 percent, reported experiencing symptoms of emotional exhaustion at least weekly, and 1,389 residents, or 23.1 percent, reported experiencing depersonalization symptoms at least weekly, according to the study. Depersonalization is defined as a state in which one's thoughts and feelings seem unreal or not to belong to oneself, or in which one loses all sense of identity.

When burnout was defined as experiencing symptoms of emotional exhaustion or depersonalization symptoms a few times per year, 91.4 percent of residents were considered burnt out. However, the study found 3.2 percent of residents were considered burnt out when burnout was defined as experiencing depersonalization symptoms and symptoms of emotional exhaustion daily.

Researchers said they found strong links between frequent burnout symptoms and thoughts of both attrition and suicide.

"Future research on burnout should explicitly include a clear description and rationale for the burnout definition used," they concluded.

