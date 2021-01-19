8 healthcare groups suspending political donations to lawmakers who rejected election results

A growing number of healthcare groups are opting to suspend political donations to lawmakers who voted to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Below are eight of them:

1. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a drug industry lobby, has paused political giving to lawmakers who voted to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

2. The American Hospital Association said it will suspend political donations to candidates who disputed the results of the Electoral College.

3. Walgreens suspended contributions to 157 lawmakers who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win, according to Business Insider.

4. Pharma giant Pfizer suspended contributions to lawmakers for six months who voted against the results of the Electoral College, Business Insider reported.

5. Cerner said it has suspended political donations to lawmakers who "took part in or incited violence" after supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.



6. America's Essential Hospitals, an association that lobbies in Washington, D.C., said it will suspend political donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the Electoral College.



7. Cigna said it will end political donations to lawmakers who "encouraged or supported violence" after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Jan. 6.



8. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents 36 Blue plans, said it is suspending its political contributions to lawmakers who voted against accepting the results of the Electoral College and certifying Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

Several other healthcare organizations, including Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, UnitedHealth Group and Boston Scientific said they would pause political giving more broadly and reevaluate contributions for all lawmakers, not just those who voted against certifying the results of the Electoral College.

