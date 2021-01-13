Cigna to suspend donations to lawmakers who 'supported violence' at Capitol

Cigna said it will end political donations to lawmakers who "encouraged or supported violence" after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, according to CNBC.

The move comes as the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association made a similar announcement Jan. 8.

John Murabito, Cigna's chief human resources officer, outlined the insurer's new position in a Jan. 12 memo to staff obtained by CNBC. Mr. Murabito's memo said: "Some issues are so foundational to our core fiber that they transcend all other matters of public policy. There is never any justification for violence or destruction of the kind we saw at the U.S. Capitol."

As a result, CignaPAC will discontinue its support of any elected official who supported the attack or "hindered the peaceful transition of power" to President-elect Joe Biden, according to CNBC.

Read more here.

