BCBS Association to suspend donations to lawmakers who disputed Electoral College results

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents 36 Blue plans, said it is suspending its political contributions to lawmakers who voted against accepting the results of the Electoral College and certifying Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

The suspension comes after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds Jan. 6. BCBS Association President and CEO Kim Keck wrote in a Jan. 8 statement that after the "shocking assault on the United States Capitol and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November's election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy. These contributions are made through our PAC, which is supported solely by employee contributions."

According to an analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics, BCBSA contributed $370,950 to federal candidates from 2019-20, with two-thirds of that going to Republicans.

Ms. Keck said BCBSA will continue to support lawmakers and candidates across political parties "who will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation."

