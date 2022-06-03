6 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 27.

Allison Bosse was promoted to administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital, both part of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.



Henrietta Skeens has been named interim CFO of UP Health System in Marquette, Mich.



Bonnie Stephens, MD, has been named new chief medical officer of Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center.



Jonna Jenkins, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.



Bridget Gorman was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Avon (Ohio) Hospital.



Janice Hamilton-Crawford has been named president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.