6 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 27.
- Allison Bosse was promoted to administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital, both part of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.
- Henrietta Skeens has been named interim CFO of UP Health System in Marquette, Mich.
- Bonnie Stephens, MD, has been named new chief medical officer of Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center.
- Jonna Jenkins, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.
- Bridget Gorman was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Avon (Ohio) Hospital.
- Janice Hamilton-Crawford has been named president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.