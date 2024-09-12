6 recent COO-to-CEO transitions

COO and president were the most common backgrounds for CEOs in 2024, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report.

Of the 671 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 organizations studied by the consulting firm through Aug. 1, about 10% were in the healthcare space.

The report found that 43.7% of CEOs were promoted internally from a COO or president role. Similarly, 40.5% of COOs who turned over in 2024 were promoted internally to CEO, the report found.

In the past month, Becker's reported on six hospital and health system COO-to-CEO transitions. Half of those represented movement within the same system.

1. Landon Smith was named CEO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital after serving as COO of Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C. Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2. Alistair Machoka was appointed CEO of Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He was most recently COO of Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital in Wildomar, Calif., and Rancho Springs Hospital in Murrieta, Calif. All three hospitals are part of Temecula, Calif.-based Southwest Healthcare.

3. Hong Min was tapped as CEO of Southwest Healthcare Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital, effective Sept. 3. He most recently served as COO of UCI Health - Los Alamitos (Calif.).

4. Betsy Hart, MSN, was named CEO of Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center after serving as COO of Northridge (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center, both part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

5. Shanthi Margoschis, MSN, was named CEO of Sutter Auburn (Calif.) Faith Hospital. Her most recent role was COO and senior vice president and interim area manager for the San Jose region of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.



6. Trevor Brand was named CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif., after serving as COO of City of Hope Atlanta.