5 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

Healthcare leaders can learn from other executives and studies to maximize their effectiveness. From studying other healthcare facilities that have mandated vaccines to insight from nearly 200,000 patient comments on dissatisfaction, here are five leadership articles published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

1 in 6 healthcare employees would rather quit than get vaccinated

As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, healthcare companies are debating to what extent they should pressure their employees to be immunized, according to an April 5 article published by The Washington Post.

Trust in CDC takes hit during pandemic, Rand survey finds

Americans reported lower levels of trust in the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic, though trust levels varied among different groups of people, according to a survey from the Rand Corp.

What hospital leaders can learn from 175,334 patient comments

There are only a few different themes that characterize a positive patient experience, yet there are a variety of missteps that can cause patient dissatisfaction, according to an April 2 report published in Harvard Business Review.

How health systems are using employee feedback to bounce back from pandemic

Feedback from employees has been crucial for health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizations have used it to shape strategy, create initiatives and address workers' concerns. Here is what health system CEOs told Becker's.

Why leaders should encourage some procrastination

Procrastination at work — when done in moderation — may be helpful for problem-solving and creativity. Creative insights are more common after incubation, when the mind focuses on a different, undemanding task for a short period of time, according to the BBC.

