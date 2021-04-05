Why leaders should encourage some procrastination

Procrastination at work — when done in moderation — may be helpful for problem-solving and creativity, according to the BBC.

Creative insights are more common after incubation, when the mind focuses on a different, undemanding task for a short period of time, psychologists and studies suggest. Incubation periods like walks, simple chores or watching a few YouTube videos can unlock the unconscious mind. During these breaks, the brain subconsciously continues to look for solutions for a task even if it's not in front of us.



"For creativity, what you really need is looser, less focused thinking — and that seems to come with slight engagement in an undemanding task," according to the article.

Leaders may find success in encouraging their employees to moderately procrastinate, rather than reprimanding them for taking breaks to work on unrelated tasks. Scheduling regular coffee breaks within meetings or providing space within the workplace to walk could bring about a new way to look at a pressing project.

