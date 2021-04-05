Wyoming hospital CEO voices support for Medicaid expansion after state's bill fails

A Wyoming hospital CEO said the state's Medicaid expansion bill would have benefited the community and every hospital, according to an April 4 report published by Sheridan Media.

The bill failed to pass on a 3-2 vote by the Wyoming Senate's Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

Sean McCallister, CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center, spoke out about the bill's failure to pass at a hospital board meeting on March 31.

"It benefits every hospital," Mr. McCallister said. "It's fewer people that may end up writing off care. Medicaid doesn't pay great, but it pays, so it's better than not getting paid, and so better financially, but better for the community because there's a lot of people that are uninsured, and some of those people simply don't access care."

Mr. McCallister said he recognizes that the bill's passage could have had long-term financial consequences state leaders had to consider. Yet, he believes that the topic will come up again in the future.

