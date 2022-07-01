11 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 24.

Katie Galbraith, current president of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Regional Hospital, has been named the next president for Wynnewood, Pa.-based Lankenau Medical Center.



Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.



Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.



Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, has been selected as Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital's new chief nursing officer.



Lakesha Butler, PharmD., was named associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer of Gainesville, Fla-based UF Health.



Keri Pintozzi is the new CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Ekta Vyas, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.



Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).



Kathy Tussey, MSN, RN, was named COO of Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky.



Angela Belmont, DNP, MSN, was named the new chief nurse executive at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare.



Amanda Thrash was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.