11 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 24.
- Katie Galbraith, current president of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Regional Hospital, has been named the next president for Wynnewood, Pa.-based Lankenau Medical Center.
- Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.
- Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.
- Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, has been selected as Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital's new chief nursing officer.
- Lakesha Butler, PharmD., was named associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer of Gainesville, Fla-based UF Health.
- Keri Pintozzi is the new CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
- Ekta Vyas, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.
- Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).
- Kathy Tussey, MSN, RN, was named COO of Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky.
- Angela Belmont, DNP, MSN, was named the new chief nurse executive at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare.
- Amanda Thrash was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.