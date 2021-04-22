10 top healthcare companies for customer satisfaction

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 

Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in customer satisfaction by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength

Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for customer satisfaction:

  1. Amgen
    Overall rank: 26

  2. Edwards Lifesciences
    Overall rank: 29

  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories
    Overall rank: 156

  4. Hologic
    Overall rank: 165

  5. Merck
    Overall rank: 11

  6. Eli Lilly
    Overall rank: 39

  7. Regeneron
    Overall rank: 84

  8. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
    Overall rank: 101

  9. ResMed
    Overall rank: 105

  10. Varian Medical Systems
    Overall rank: 131

More articles on leadership and management:
Mass General, Rush + 7 hospitals' recent initiatives for health equity
Rush CEO, execs share their 5 pillars of health equity
What healthcare leaders can learn from 3,700 patients on affording care they need

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars