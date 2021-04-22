10 top healthcare companies for customer satisfaction
Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in customer satisfaction by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.
For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.
Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for customer satisfaction:
- Amgen
Overall rank: 26
- Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 29
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
Overall rank: 156
- Hologic
Overall rank: 165
- Merck
Overall rank: 11
- Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 39
- Regeneron
Overall rank: 84
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 101
- ResMed
Overall rank: 105
- Varian Medical Systems
Overall rank: 131
