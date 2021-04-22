10 top healthcare companies for customer satisfaction

Ten healthcare organizations were ranked for scoring high in customer satisfaction by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

Twenty-nine of the top 250 organizations are in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Here are the 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest score for customer satisfaction:

Amgen

Overall rank: 26



Edwards Lifesciences

Overall rank: 29



Bio-Rad Laboratories

Overall rank: 156



Hologic

Overall rank: 165



Merck

Overall rank: 11



Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 39



Regeneron

Overall rank: 84



Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 101



ResMed

Overall rank: 105



Varian Medical Systems

Overall rank: 131

More articles on leadership and management:

Mass General, Rush + 7 hospitals' recent initiatives for health equity

Rush CEO, execs share their 5 pillars of health equity

What healthcare leaders can learn from 3,700 patients on affording care they need





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.