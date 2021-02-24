10 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

As the healthcare industry rapidly changes, so too do the ways to successfully manage teams.

The following leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week.

5 tips for a smooth CEO transition from current, former Mastercard chairs

Former Mastercard chairman Richard Haythornthwaite and current chairman Ajay Banga discussed rules to systematically plan a successful CEO transition in a recent article for Harvard Business Review.





Business leaders' role in democracy: What conversations with CEOs reveal

During the presidential election, Jeffrey Sonnerfeld, a leadership expert and professor at the Yale School of Management, met with 40 top CEOs on three separate occasions to discuss the attempts to overturn election results and the future of business leader's roles in politics and democracy.





3 questions leaders should ask before sending their next email

More workplace exchanges happen in written form as cues like eye contact, body language and tone of voice are replaced by text on a screen. To avoid misunderstandings, leaders may need to slow down and ask themselves questions before they click send.





5 tips to handle common workplace dilemmas

For some managers, dealing with dilemmas among employees may be the most challenging part of their position. Alison Green, a work advice columnist for Inc.,recently shared advice on how to handle various dilemmas ranging from responding to an underperforming employee's request for a raise to navigating dating drama in the workplace.





7 ways businesses can strengthen public health

As public trust for business increases, so may their responsibilities in shaping public health. A study outlines practical ways that businesses can help their community's health.





Why opening offices in new places may help execs close racial gaps

Many businesses have committed to diversifying. The problem is 60 percent of Black people live in the South where many counties have slower job growth rates. Opening offices in new counties may be an untapped strategy businesses can adopt to create more racially diverse workforces.





Hiring diverse talent doesn't mean your environment is inclusive, experts say

Experts warn that diversifying your workforce is not the final step. Many organizations need to create an environment where people of color feel included.





Behavioral nudges may work on organizations, study finds

Behavioral interventions are already used to nudge individuals to act on their motivations, like respond to an email or file their taxes. An organization can be nudged similarly, according to new research.



