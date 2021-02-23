5 tips to handle common workplace dilemmas

For some managers, dealing with dilemmas among employees may be the most challenging part of their position, Alison Green, a work advice columnist, wrote in a Feb. 22 article published in Inc.

Ms. Green, who has published two books on how to navigate tricky situations in the workplace, shared five tips for dealing with these dilemmas.



1. When a low performer wants a raise

Managers should not aim to simply avoid upsetting the employee. Instead, they need to make it clear that the employee is not where he or she should be.

"Right now, we're focused on getting your performance where it needs to be for your current job," Ms. Green said managers should say.



2. Employee dating drama

Ms. Green said if employees bring up dating drama or concerns about another employee's private life, managers should tell the employee that it's not work-related and that he or she should stay out of it.



3. Receiving a low offer from a potential employer

If managers are going to walk away from an offer because it is too low, Ms. Green said they should tell the employer that it's lower than market standard. She said to share specific data, rather than broad surveys as evidence.



4. Small talk takes up significant time at the start of meetings

If an employee wishes to skip a portion of the meeting if it's irrelevant to their work, the individual should let his or her boss know at the end of the next meeting instead of just showing up late.

Ms. Green shared the following response an employee could use: "I've noticed that typically the first half hour of the call is spent catching up on news and other chat. Since I'm getting up so early to make these calls, would it be OK if I joined at 5:30 instead of 5? If I'm not needed for the first part of the call, it would be great to be able to call in a little later."



5. Interim roles and pay

An interim role is kept so that the company can function at a basic level while the company searches for a better match. The person filling the interim role is given a temporary salary bump, but not what the role would typically pay.

"Interim roles are often streamlined versions of the 'real' role and so the demands aren't quite as high," Ms. Green said.



