Hospitals, health systems making IT exec changes

Here are four hospitals and health systems making changes to their IT executive teams as reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:

Gulshan Mehta was named chief digital and information officer of Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System.

Tim Belec was named CIO of Fairfield, Iowa-based Jefferson County Health Center.

Diane Comer, chief information and technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, is set to retire in January.



David Singer was named CIO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.