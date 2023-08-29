Hospitals, health systems making IT exec changes

Naomi Diaz -

Here are four hospitals and health systems making changes to their IT executive teams as reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:

  1. Gulshan Mehta was named chief digital and information officer of Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System.
     
  2. Tim Belec was named CIO of Fairfield, Iowa-based Jefferson County Health Center.
     
  3. Diane Comer, chief information and technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, is set to retire in January.

  4. David Singer was named CIO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

