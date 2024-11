HCA's latest leadership moves

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has recently made several executive changes within its hospitals.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:

1. Kelly Lindsay joined HCA Florida Englewood Hospital as CEO.

2. Adrian Moreno was appointed COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood in Texas.

3. Joe Rudisill was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

4. Chad Patrick returned to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital to serve as CEO.

5. Joel North was promoted to CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest in Texas.

6. Collin Pruitt was appointed CFO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.